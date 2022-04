It was signing day at Coral Springs Charter Wednesday afternoon, with six athletes making their commitment official. Four-time State Champion Brianna Godfrey officially signed to play at Marshall University. In her six years on the varsity team, Godfrey has won 53 games and pitched to an ERA of .73. She has also hit .448, with seven home runs, 82 RBI, and 40 extra-base hits.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO