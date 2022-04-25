ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

NoCo Business Spotlight: Malama Massage & Bodywork Helps Patients Find Healing

By Emily Mashak
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting a massage is a great way to relax, but there can be more to it — especially...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage#Art#Malama Massage Bodywork#Aquis Wellness Arts
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

How can diabetes cause joint pain?

Diabetes can cause joint pain in various ways, such as damaging the joints or nerves. It also has links with two types of arthritis. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain, nerve damage, and other symptoms. Also, according to the Arthritis Foundation, almost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Fighting Stress, Anxiety, and Depression—Naturally

Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Gillian May

Excessive Drinking is Hard on the Heart

In the past, some research has shown that alcohol may be healthy for the heart. However, current research now says that any amount of alcohol is damaging to the brain, heart, immune system, and other organs. Recent research in 2016 and 2018 shows that low-dose alcohol is still dangerous for heart and brain health and can be deadly when combined with other illnesses.
AOL Corp

We've long been told salt is bad for you. Is it really?

For years now, we’ve continued to debate whether salt is actually “bad” for our health. And in discussing healthy diet and lifestyle choices with both my ER patients and friends alike, the common thread is the failure to distinguish between salt and sodium. They are often incorrectly used interchangeably.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Type 2 diabetics can add over a DECADE to their lives through simple lifestyle changes such as slimming down to a healthy weight, study finds

Type 2 diabetics could add a decade to their lives by slimming down to a healthy weight and better controlling blood pressure and sugar levels, a study suggests. Researchers at the University of Florida — who monitored patients aged 50 to 80 — said their findings should 'motivate' many to stick to treatment plans.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Intense exercise while dieting may reduce cravings for fatty food

In a study that offers hope for human dieters, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets. The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it. The findings suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What hip abduction exercises may help strengthen muscles?

The hip abductor muscles refer to an important muscle group that helps stabilize the hips as a person moves. If these muscles weaken, it can put additional pressure on the hips, knees, and back, which can make walking painful and difficult. People can perform a variety of exercises to help strengthen these muscles.
FITNESS
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Best Morning Stretch To Prevent Aches And Pains Over 40

We’ve all been there—you’ve just finished a killer workout, and you’re motivated to make it a routine thing. Except you wake up the next day to head to the gym, and you’re in such bad pain that you can barely make the walk from your house to your car. Experiences like these can not only make getting physical activity impossible, but it can make everyday activities difficult too.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Controlling blood sugar may improve response to exercise training, study finds

Exercise carries a long list of benefits for everyone. For people with metabolic diseases like pre-diabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, physical activity can help keep blood sugar levels in check and stave off diabetes-related nerve damage and heart disease. However, people with diabetes have lower aerobic exercise capacity than people without metabolic disease—that is, their bodies don't burn oxygen as efficiently and may also be resistant to improving exercise capacity with training.
FITNESS
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy