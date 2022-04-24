Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefreshed Subaru Outback Still Beats The Competition In Cargo Space. How does the 2023 Subaru Outback compare with other vehicles in its category in cargo space? The refreshed Outback still beats the competition. With summer road trips coming soon, how much cargo space does the refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback...

Why You Should Avoid New Subaru Forester, Crosstrek, Outback Base Trim Levels

Subaru offers the 2022 Subaru Forester, 2022 Crosstrek, and 2023 Outback in base trim levels, but does anyone buy one? See why the cheapest models are the worst value. Subaru of America offers the 2022 Subaru Forester, 2022 Crosstrek, 2022 Outback, 2022 Ascent SUVs, and other new models in base trim levels, but how many customers ever buy one? All of Subaru's all-wheel-drive lineup models have a base trim except for the rear-drive 2022 Subaru BRZ. It's the only Subaru model that does not have a base trim level.
New U.S. Spec 2023 Subaru Solterra Pricing And Complete Model Guide

Subaru announced pricing for the U.S. spec 2023 Solterra all-electric SUV. Get the complete new model and trim guide here. Subaru of America announced pricing and complete trim level details for the all-new 2023 Solterra all-electric SUV. Subaru says the new EV stays true to its Subaru heritage with industry-leading safety and go-anywhere capability. The Solterra has a starting MSRP of $46,220.
Subaru Struggles To Get Its New Model Production Back On Track

Subaru Corporation announced new vehicle production for Japan and the U.S. models. See what it means for U.S. customers this summer. You're not alone if you're wondering why the new 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek SUVs are so hard to find. Subaru of America's new model inventory shortage can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions. COVID-19 brought the economy to a halt in 2020, and automakers, including Subaru Corporation, canceled orders for semiconductor chips they use in their new models.
VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
Mini Cooper maker launches four new electric bicycles with regenerative braking

Cooper Bikes, the company behind the Mini Cooper car, has just unveiled four new electric bicycle models that comprise the brand’s second generation e-bikes. Cooper Bikes is the two-wheeler division of Cooper Car Company, which was the original designer of the Mini Cooper, itself a segment of BMC’s iconic Mini.
Best ebikes in 2022

Biking can be a whole lot of fun. Apart from the fact that it serves as a great workout, it’s also better on the environment than driving, and frankly, is a great way to start the day. But it can also be a whole lot of work, especially if you live in hilly areas. Ebikes help solve this issue. They can assist your peddling, or let you bypass peddling altogether, helping you go faster, and making it easier and sometimes more fun to bike.
