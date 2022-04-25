The Tail of Two (Santa Monica) Piers

High profile Hollywood connections abound in the homes in and around the city of Los Angeles, but the home that Law & Order SVU’s Christopher Meloni owned for nearly ten years has a particularly dense list of cultural connections. Back in the 1950s, it was owned by Ozzie and Harriet Nelson and served as their on-screen home in ABC’s long-running sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and the couple’s real life dwelling, too. Later it appeared as the home of Jeremy Piven’s character in Entourage, but now according to Dirt, Meloni has sold the dwelling, passing the baton over to another famous buyer, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director behind Dodgeball, We’re The Millers, and Red Notice.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO