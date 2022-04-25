ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

The Tail of Two (Santa Monica) Piers

By Katherine M Clements
thelog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA— Santa Monica Pier was one of the earliest landmarks designated by the city, not so much because of its architectural distinction but because it is a uniquely rich reminder of the history of Santa Monica. Today’s Santa Monica Pier consists of two side-by-side piers with different...

www.thelog.com

Saurabh

These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service

Many people come to the Coachella Valley for the festivals through different modes of transportation. There is one helicopter service that is chartering rides into Thermal from Santa Monica, helping ease some traffic through the weekend. Thousands of cars full of festival-goers are hitting the road this weekend to get to Coachella Music Festival. But The post Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

(AP) — Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert. At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs. Developers think the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County is named nation's No. 1 fleet

San Bernardino County vehicles are a common sight working on the roads of America’s largest county. Now, when residents see those clean white cars and trucks with the county’s logo on the doors, they’re looking at part of a fleet that has been named the nation’s best twice in the past six years.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Architectural Digest

Christopher Meloni Sells Storied Hollywood Hills Home for $5.9 Million

High profile Hollywood connections abound in the homes in and around the city of Los Angeles, but the home that Law & Order SVU’s Christopher Meloni owned for nearly ten years has a particularly dense list of cultural connections. Back in the 1950s, it was owned by Ozzie and Harriet Nelson and served as their on-screen home in ABC’s long-running sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and the couple’s real life dwelling, too. Later it appeared as the home of Jeremy Piven’s character in Entourage, but now according to Dirt, Meloni has sold the dwelling, passing the baton over to another famous buyer, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director behind Dodgeball, We’re The Millers, and Red Notice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Travel + Leisure

The Massive Space Balloon Taking Passengers to Earth's Outer Atmosphere Now Has a Chic Space Lounge — See Inside

Get ready to launch your vacation plans into the stratosphere. Space Perspective, which describes itself as "Earth's leading luxury spaceflight experience company," recently revealed Spaceship Neptune's customizable Space Lounge interior. As Travel + Leisure previously reported, Spaceship Neptune is actually a massive balloon, about the size of a football stadium,...
