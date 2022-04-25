ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Man, teen charged with capital murder after body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds

By WLBT.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old man’s body was found in a ditch with multiple stab wounds in Rankin Co. According to a press release, deputies were called to the...

