Agriculture

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

By Hossein Dehghanisanij
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Water Resources#Water Use Efficiency#Water Scarcity#Nsi#Wue#Anfis#Tsfi#Bi
