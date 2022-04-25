ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Agroclimatic Evolution web application as a powerful solution for managing climate data

By Manuel Soler-MÃ©ndez
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplying the AgroClimatic Evolution web application allows inquiries being made, data being collected and variables being calculated with the data acquired from different public agrometeorological stations on a single platform. Today all these stations from Murcia and Andalusia (Spain) are included, and stations elsewhere in Spain are being incorporated. This web...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The EU needs a nutrient directive

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The EU needs an integrated nutrient directive that regulates the agricultural application of nitrogen and phosphorus to prevent ecosystem degradation and support the Farm to Fork initiative. This directive must go beyond the current, inadequate regulations by considering nutrient balances and accounting for regional differences.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Macroscale double networks: highly dissipative soft composites

Hydrogels contain large amounts of water, making them useful in biomaterial applications. However, their inherent softness prevents their direct use in load-bearing applications. By incorporating toughening mechanisms through the double network concept, the mechanical properties of hydrogels have been greatly improved. In this Focus Review, our goal is to consider recent attempts to achieve hydrogel composites with further improved strength and toughness that could lead to the development of prosthetic biomaterials. We outline the way in which the double network concept improves the mechanical properties of gels and the specific mechanical traits that are enabled. We next review the current literature on soft composites, noting that the reinforcement mechanisms often differ from the double network concept, and summarize the types of properties that these materials can achieve. We also highlight the difficulties of working with hydrogels versus simple elastomers. Finally, we look at a recent subset of materials that utilize a mechanism analogous to the double network concept to achieve toughening on the macroscale. Macroscale double networks provide a unique opportunity to improve the mechanical properties of all soft materials for a wide range of applications.
JAPAN
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Scalable and low-cost fabrication of flexible WS photodetectors on polycarbonate

We present a low-cost and easy-to-implement technique to fabricate large-area WS2 photodetector devices onto transparent and flexible polycarbonate substrates. The method relies on the deposition of large-area (in the cm scale) thin films (~30"‰nm thick) of WS2 by a recently introduced abrasion-induced method. Interdigitated electrical contacts are then deposited by thermal evaporation through a shadow mask. The photodetectors present well-balanced performances with an good trade-off between responsivity (up to 144"‰mA/W at a source-drain voltage of 10"‰V and illumination power of 1"‰Î¼W) and response time (down to ~70"‰Âµs) and a detectivity value of 108 Jones. We found that the devices perform very reversibly upon several illumination and straining cycles and we found a moderate device-to-device variation.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Web Application#Weather And Climate#Data Visualisation#Web Performance#Agroclimatic Evolution#Standard Une
US News and World Report

BT and Toshiba Trial First Commercial Quantum-Secured Network

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's BT and Japan's Toshiba on Wednesday launched the first commercial trial of a quantum-secured network that will block vulnerabilities in encryption that will emerge when quantum computing becomes mainstream. Professional services group EY will use the network to connect two of its sites in London, one...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
FRANCE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Excitations in a superconducting Coulombic energy gap

Cooper pairing and Coulomb repulsion are antagonists, producing distinct energy gaps in superconductors and Mott insulators. When a superconductor exchanges unpaired electrons with a quantum dot, its gap is populated by a pair of electron"“hole symmetric Yu-Shiba-Rusinov excitations between doublet and singlet many-body states. The fate of these excitations in the presence of a strong Coulomb repulsion in the superconductor is unknown, but of importance in applications such as topological superconducting qubits and multi-channel impurity models. Here we couple a quantum dot to a superconducting island with a tunable Coulomb repulsion. We show that a strong Coulomb repulsion changes the singlet many-body state into a two-body state. It also breaks the electron"“hole energy symmetry of the excitations, which thereby lose their Yu-Shiba-Rusinov character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

This paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) and seasons optimization (SO) algorithm was proposed. According to the irrigation and climate factors, six different models have been proposed to combine the parameters in the SO-ANFIS. The proposed method is evaluated on a test data set that contains information about apple orchards in Miandoab city from 2019 to 2021. The NSI model was compared with two popular irrigation methods including two-sided furrow irrigation (TSFI) and basin irrigation (BI) on benchmark scenarios. The results justified that the NSI model increased WUE by 1.90Â kg/m3 and 3.13Â kg/m3, and yield by 8.57% and 14.30% compared to TSFI and BI methods, respectively. The experimental results show that the proposed SO-ANFIS has achieved the performance of 0.989 and 0.988 in terms ofÂ R2Â criterion in estimating WUE and yield of NSI irrigation method, respectively. The results confirmed that the SO-ANFIS outperformed the counterpart methods in terms of performance measures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Chalcogenide optomemristors for multi-factor neuromorphic computation

Neuromorphic hardware that emulates biological computations is a key driver of progress in AI. For example, memristive technologies, including chalcogenide-based in-memory computing concepts, have been employed to dramatically accelerate and increase the efficiency of basic neural operations. However, powerful mechanisms such as reinforcement learning and dendritic computation require more advanced device operations involving multiple interacting signals. Here we show that nano-scaled films of chalcogenide semiconductors can perform such multi-factor in-memory computation where their tunable electronic and optical properties are jointly exploited. We demonstrate that ultrathin photoactive cavities of Ge-doped Selenide can emulate synapses with three-factor neo-Hebbian plasticity and dendrites with shunting inhibition. We apply these properties to solve a maze game through on-device reinforcement learning, as well as to provide a single-neuron solution to linearly inseparable XOR implementation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Continuous monitoring of surgical bimanual expertise using deep neural networks in virtual reality simulation

In procedural-based medicine, the technical ability can be a critical determinant of patient outcomes. Psychomotor performance occurs in real-time, hence a continuous assessment is necessary to provide action-oriented feedback and error avoidance guidance. We outline a deep learning application, the Intelligent Continuous Expertise Monitoring System (ICEMS), to assess surgical bimanual performance at 0.2-s intervals. A long-short term memory network was built using neurosurgeon and student performance in 156 virtually simulated tumor resection tasks. Algorithm predictive ability was tested separately on 144 procedures by scoring the performance of neurosurgical trainees who are at different training stages. The ICEMS successfully differentiated between neurosurgeons, senior trainees, junior trainees, and students. Trainee average performance score correlated with the year of training in neurosurgery. Furthermore, coaching and risk assessment for critical metrics were demonstrated. This work presents a comprehensive technical skill monitoring system with predictive validation throughout surgical residency training, with the ability to detect errors.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The complexity of simple counting: ERP findings reveal early perceptual and late numerical processes in different arrangements

The counting process can only be fully understood when taking into account the visual characteristics of the sets counted. Comparing behavioral data as well as event-related brain potentials (ERPs) evoked by different task-irrelevant arrangements of dots during an exact enumeration task, we aimed to investigate the effect of illusory contour detection on the counting process while other grouping cues like proximity were controlled and dot sparsity did not provide a cue to the numerosity of sets. Adult participants (N"‰="‰37) enumerated dots (8"“12) in irregular and two different types of regular arrangements which differed in the shape of their illusory dot lattices. Enumeration speed was affected by both arrangement and magnitude. The type of arrangement influenced an early ERP negativity peaking at about 270Â ms after stimulus onset, whereas numerosity only affected later ERP components (>"‰300Â ms). We also observed that without perceptual cues, magnitude was constructed at a later stage of cognitive processing. We suggest that chunking is a prerequisite for more fluent counting which influences automatic processing (<"‰300Â ms) during enumeration. We conclude that the procedure of exact enumeration depends on the interaction of several perceptual and numerical processes that are influenced by magnitude and arrangement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fractional boundary element solution of three-temperature thermoelectric problems

The primary goal of this article is to propose a new fractional boundary element technique for solving nonlinear three-temperature (3Â T) thermoelectric problems. Analytical solution of the current problem is extremely difficult to obtain. To overcome this difficulty, a new numerical technique must be developed to solve such problem. As a result, we propose a novel fractional boundary element method (BEM) to solve the governing equations of our considered problem. Because of the advantages of the BEM solution, such as the ability to treat problems with complicated geometries that were difficult to solve using previous numerical methods, and the fact that the internal domain does not need to be discretized. As a result, the BEM can be used in a wide variety of thermoelectric applications. The numerical results show the effects of the magnetic field and the graded parameter on thermal stresses. The numerical results also validate the validity and accuracy of the proposed technique.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Study identifies gaps in monitoring of streams

A new study identifies gaps in data on streams around the world, highlighting potential priorities for future installation of monitoring tools. The research looks at stream gauges—instruments that record the volume of water flowing through a specific location on a river or stream. The analysis focused on stream gauges...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy