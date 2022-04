Everyone is invited to the Crime Victims' Candlelight Vigil & Resource Fair at Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge from 7 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. "Please consider coming out to support one another if you are a crime victim or to support our crime victims or our community if crime has not touched you directly," stated the announcement for the event. "Often crime victims are forgotten in the criminal justice process and we need your help in letting them and our community know they are not forgotten here."

