On April 20, 1993 -- 29 years ago today -- Tim McGraw released his self-titled debut album. Tim McGraw hews closely to the hard-edged honky-tonk sound popular at the time, courtesy of slick co-production from Byron Gallimore (who has gone on to work with McGraw for years) and contributions from Nashville session players such as guitarist Larry Byrom and drummer Paul Leim. Still, the disc boasts little moments -- such as harmonica from Kirk "Jelly Roll" Johnson and fiddle from Rob Hajacos on "What Room Was the Holiday In" -- that give it an intriguing personality.

