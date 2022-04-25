ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Law Enforcement Looking for Witnesses to Shooting in Area that Took Place Early Sunday Morning

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 24, 2022 at approximately 1:48 am, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 2800 District Drive at Northside Hills Apartments for a...

WDTV

2 injured in shooting at Morgantown student apartments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting at a Morgantown apartment complex early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 1:48 a.m. to the Northside Hills Apartments on a reported shooting. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds...
