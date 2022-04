JOHNS CREEK — The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation – Georgia Chapter is honoring Louie Shemaria for his years of service and leadership at the 30th Annual Golf Classic. The event will be held Monday, May 16 at The Standard Club in Johns Creek and will include 18 holes of golf, a silent auction, a banquet, and opportunities to support the Foundation’s research and programs for people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two inflammatory bowel diseases that are painful, debilitating digestive diseases affecting 3.1 million American adults and children, including an estimated 80,000 patients under the age of 18.

