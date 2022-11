Starting non-league play on a good foot, HMB Girls Soccer beat San Lorenzo Valley 3 -1 on Tuesday evening. With many of last year’s Varsity student-athletes still out with club soccer tournaments, the Cougars started several new members. Anchored by Jessica Barajas Delgado, Kamryn Lamprecht, Emily Figueroa, and Isabel Ortega, freshmen Marcia Lynes, Via Jeffs, Adair Gress, and Nathalya Torres each contributed the majority of minutes at their respective positions. Also new to playing for Varsity were Mackenzie Chaney, Diana Castaneda in goal, and Maria Vega with a strong performance at midfield.

