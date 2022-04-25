ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Proud Mom moment as Susan Chastain watches son win the GEICO 500 at Talladega

By Lynden Blake
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ross Chastain leaves Talladega victorious after winning the 2022 GEICO 500. The 29-year-old’s family at was at victory lane celebrating with him, making memories that will last forever. Chastain’s mother, Susan,...

www.wsfa.com

