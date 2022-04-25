Proud Mom moment as Susan Chastain watches son win the GEICO 500 at Talladega

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the roar of racing engines will be unmistakable at this weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, what may be revving at an even higher speed according to Gene Hallman, is the impact of sports on the Birmingham metro’s economy. “The economic impact calculated by the (Greater Birmingham) Convention and Visitors Bureau is in excess of $20 million” says Hallman, CEO of Zoom Motorsports which runs the event at Barber Motorsports Park. “We sold tickets in 35 states, eight countries, and more than half the tickets have been sold to fans outside of the state of Alabama. And many of those in-state fans according to Hallman are coming from far enough outside the metro that they, like their out-of-state counterparts will be spending money at hotels as well as restaurants in the Birmingham area. Hallman says the main race Sunday is already sold out with the facility ready to host upwards of 30,000 race fans. And while there are still tickets available for Friday’s events, Hallman says Saturday is close to selling out as well.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO