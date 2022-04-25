ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk factors, transcriptomics, and outcomes of myocardial injury following lower extremity revascularization

By Nathaniel R. Smilowitz
Cover picture for the articleMyocardial injury after non-cardiac surgery (MINS) is common. We investigated the incidence and outcomes of MINS, and mechanistic underpinnings using pre-operative whole blood gene expression profiling in a prospective cohort study of individuals undergoing lower extremity revascularization (LER) for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Major adverse cardiovascular and limb events (MACLE) were...

