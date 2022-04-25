ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Bruins of Broadneck outlast Cape girls’ lax 16-13

By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape girls’ lacrosse team got even, but couldn’t get away from the Bruins of Broadneck April 23 at Champions Stadium, eventually losing 16-13. The game was deadlocked at 8-8 at the half. Cape had one foot out the door, leading five times by one goal all the way to 13-12,...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Factory Sports Boy’s Lacrosse Summer Camps

Factory Sports is excited to launch our Boy's Lacrosse camp for the Summer Season. Our Boy's Lacrosse camp will take place at Sandhill Fields and is broken into two sessions - students in 2nd to 5th grades and then students in 6th to 8th grades. (Please note the grade levels when registering).
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Del Tech baseball downs Mercer in doubleheader

The Delaware Tech baseball squad moved to 29-6 on the season with a doubleheader 11-3, 3-1 victory over Mercer April 23 in Georgetown. In the first game, Chris Friend (Caesar Rodney) went yard and doubled, delivering three RBIs. Ethan Watkinson (Sussex Central) had a homer and three RBIs. Hunter Rauch (Cape Henlopen), Jonathon Golebiowski (Delaware Military Academy), Matt Rodriguez (Delmar) and Mike Pagilei (Brandywine) each knocked in a run.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WSLS

Patrick Henry boys lacrosse notches home win over Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys lacrosse program is five years removed from its first-ever VHSL State Championship. Since that time they’ve been hard at work to reach the top once again. This season, they’ve been playing smart and connected thanks to having a senior and junior laden team. That worked to their advantage on Monday night as they battled Cave Spring.
CAVE SPRING, VA
Cape Gazette

Dave Robinson passes away but forever friends always in play

Friends are forever - A close friend, Dr. Dave Robinson, who moved inside the concentric circles of coaches and church people and educators from Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen, passed away at home Sunday night surrounded by his family. Back in 2004, Dave and I were standing behind the batting cage watching Cape softball play Caravel for the state championship. It was Memorial Day weekend, and Cape head coach Bill Cordrey, a Vietnam veteran, was wearing a flag pin on his Cape coaching shirt. Dave said to me, “I want you to know I’m nominating you for the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. I’m doing it because of what you do for kids. It’s always kids first with you, and I respect that.” I said to Dave, “Please, say no more. I was inducted five minutes ago. The moment a friend like you said, ‘I’m nominating you for the hall of fame,’ I was in. I've already left the banquet. Now let's get back to the ball game.” Cape lost that game 1-0, and I wanted so badly for the Silver Fox Bill Cordrey to win a state championship, but sports are the penultimate smackdown arena.
LEWES, DE
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun boys indoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys indoor track and field teams for the 2021-22 season. Athlete of the Year Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, senior Performances like Judson Lincoln IV’s at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A indoor track and field championships don’t just happen. Natural talent can take an athlete so far, but to be a champion — ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Herald Community Newspapers

Clarke rebounds against Plainedge

Jacob Dandic and Sean Welsh helped the Clarke baseball team win a big series against a rival foe and secure first place in an uber-competitive conference. After losing the series opener, Dandic hit the go-ahead three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of the middle game and Welsh added a save followed by a key hit in the rubber match to help the Rams defeat Plainedge to regain first place in Conference 4A.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
CBS Sports

WATCH: Insane touchdown scored in American 7s semi-professional football league

Some of the big name college football programs took the field on Saturday for spring games in addition to the USFL on the gridiron this weekend, but there was more football excitement on Sunday with the the American 7s Football League in action. The semi-professional league shows 7-on-7 football without helmets or hard shell pads.
TRENTON, NJ
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz girls soccer Top 15: Jamestown, Great Bridge and Grassfield join the rankings in big shake-up

Great Bridge secured a significant 3-1 win over then-No. 7 Nansemond River to stage a shake-up in this week’s rankings. As the Tidewater Conference teams continue to beat up on each other, that’s left room for a few schools to jump in. Jamestown recovered from an early loss to top-ranked First Colonial and is 5-1-1, while Grassfield took its early lumps against Beach District powers to return ...
JAMESTOWN, VA
Person
Caesar Rodney
Franklin News Post

Panthers sweep Randolph in home ODAC doubleheader

FERRUM - Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) belted the first home run of her college career - a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday as Ferrum College rallied for a 7-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball victory over Randolph College at American National Bank Field. The...
FERRUM, VA
Inside Nova

Langley guard to play for Randolph-Macon

Langley High School senior basketball player Amr Areikat, this past season’s Liberty District and 6D North Region boys player of the year, has decided to play at the next level for the Randolph-Macon College team. Areikat was the district and region’s leading scorer this past season and also was...
MCLEAN, VA
Cape Gazette

Milton Little League kicks off 2022 season

Milton Little League kicked off its 2022 season with an opening-day ceremony April 23. The festivities began with a parade through downtown, as teams road in truck beds and on trailers from Milton Elementary to the Little League fields across town. After all teams were introduced, Milton Fire Department dumped hundreds of golf balls from its ladder truck into the outfield, where select players from each team raced to collect them. Each ball had a corresponding number, which was the key to a prize, including the $2,000 grand prize.
MILTON, DE
Yardbarker

Kings, Predators clinch playoff berths thanks to Stars shootout win

The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators are guaranteed spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to the Dallas Stars. On Tuesday night, the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout that guaranteed the Kings and Predators can finish no worse than eighth in the Western Conference. That leaves only one spot left in the playoffs with only the Stars and Golden Knights left to battle for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Lax
Ocean City Today

Decatur baseball team holds off Queen Anne’s, wins 7-6

(April 22, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team held off the Queen Anne’s Lions to win, 7-6, on Wednesday in Berlin. “Queen Anne’s hit well, they run pretty well, they play defense,” said Decatur Coach Rich Ferro. “We jumped out 5-1 after three and then they crept back in [with] some timely hits.
BERLIN, MD
Inside Nova

Potomac names Anthony Mills as new head boys basketball coach

Anthony Mills always considered the Potomac High School boys basketball coaching position an ideal opportunity. Mills graduated from the Dumfries-based school in 2005 and was a member of the 2004 Group AAA state finalist that finished 29-1. But as he rose up the coaching ranks to run the Battlefield girls program first followed by boys jobs at King George and Colonial Forge, Mills never knew for sure if the chance would come to take over at Potomac any time soon.
POTOMAC, VA

