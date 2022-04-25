ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Cape volleyball falls to unbeaten Salesianum 3-1

By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape boys’ volleyball won the first game against unbeaten Salesianum 25-17 at the Big House April 22. A large crowd was on its feet after every Cape point, inspired by the team and head coach Tyler Coupe, who came across the floor after game one and said, “We need you guys...

