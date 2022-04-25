ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Principal Scientist/Associate Director, Chemistry – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 2 days ago

(Position will be filled at level commensurate with...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

AJILE12: Long-term naturalistic human intracranial neural recordings and pose

Understanding the neural basis of human movement in naturalistic scenarios is critical for expanding neuroscience research beyond constrained laboratory paradigms. Here, we describe our Annotated Joints in Long-term Electrocorticography for 12 human participants (AJILE12) dataset, the largest human neurobehavioral dataset that is publicly available; the dataset was recorded opportunistically during passive clinical epilepsy monitoring. AJILE12 includes synchronized intracranial neural recordings and upper body pose trajectories across 55 semi-continuous days of naturalistic movements, along with relevant metadata, including thousands of wrist movement events and annotated behavioral states. Neural recordings are available at 500 Hz from at least 64 electrodes per participant, for a total of 1280 hours. Pose trajectories at 9 upper-body keypoints were estimated from 118 million video frames. To facilitate data exploration and reuse, we have shared AJILE12 on The DANDI Archive in the Neurodata Without Borders (NWB) data standard and developed a browser-based dashboard.
Nature.com

A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hippocampal place codes are gated by behavioral engagement

As animals explore an environment, the hippocampus is thought to automatically form and maintain a place code by combining sensory and self-motion signals. Instead, we observed an extensive degradation of the place code when mice voluntarily disengaged from a virtual navigation task, remarkably even as they continued to traverse the identical environment. Internal states, therefore, can strongly gate spatial maps and reorganize hippocampal activity even without sensory and self-motion changes.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Nature.com

Accelerating materials discovery using artificial intelligence, high performance computing and robotics

New tools enable new ways of working, and materials science is no exception. In materials discovery, traditional manual, serial, and human-intensive work is being augmented by automated, parallel, and iterative processes driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), simulation and experimental automation. In this perspective, we describe how these new capabilities enable the acceleration and enrichment of each stage of the discovery cycle. We show, using the example of the development of a novel chemically amplified photoresist, how these technologies' impacts are amplified when they are used in concert with each other as powerful, heterogeneous workflows.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Pro-angiognetic and pro-osteogenic effects of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal miR-21-5p in osteonecrosis of the femoral head

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes (Exos) enhanced new bone formation, coupled with positive effects on osteogenesis and angiogenesis. This study aims to define the role of microRNA (miR)-21-5p delivered by human umbilical MSC-derived Exos (hucMSC-Exos) in the osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH). We first validated that miR-21-5p expression was downregulated in the cartilage tissues of ONFH patients. Besides, hucMSCs delivered miR-21-5p to hFOB1.19 cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through the secreted Exos. Loss- and gain-of-function approaches were performed to clarify the effects of Exo-miR-21-5p, SOX5, and EZH2 on HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis. It was established that Exo-miR-21-5p augments HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis in vitro, as reflected by elevated alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity and calcium deposition, and increased the expression of osteogenesis-related markers OCN, Runx2 and Collagen I. Mechanistically, miR-21-5p targeted SOX5 and negatively regulated its expression, while SOX5 subsequently promoted the transcription of EZH2. Ectopically expressed SOX5 or EZH2 could counterweigh the effect of Exo-miR-21-5p. Further, hucMSC-Exos containing miR-21-5p repressed the expression of SOX5 and EZH2 and augmented angiogenesis and osteogenesis in vivo. Altogether, our study uncovered the role of miR-21-5p shuttled by hucMSC-Exos, in promoting angiogenesis and osteogenesis, which may be a potential therapeutic target for ONFH.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy