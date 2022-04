BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell in its series finale to Marshall, 8-4, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field. After the Thundering Herd jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first, Andrew Delaney answered back with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the frame to tie things up, but the Hilltoppers were unable to hold on to their early offensive momentum from there.

