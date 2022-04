I mean, I'm not here to say werewolves are real or not, but this creepy Yellowstone wolf kind of gives me the notion that it may not necessarily be a full-on wolf. But, still, this guy isn't one to mess with, that's for sure! Have you ever watched the show that was on Sci-Fy a while back, "Being Human"? That's where I got all my knowledge on werewolves and I feel like they forgot to hang a roast around a tree for this guy to follow before they turned into a wolf for the night.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO