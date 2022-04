The Falcons have a lot of questions going into this season at linebacker. The team might look to move Deion Jones’ contract, and the NFL’s leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun is in Jacksonville. Mykal Walker is a nice-looking young player, but he didn’t have a huge role for the Falcons in 2021. They signed Rashaan Evans to assume Oluokun’s duties, but the group undoubtedly got worse from 2021. There are some impressive players in the draft if they decide to go that route. Previous editions are listed below:

