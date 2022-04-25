ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Banks enter AGM season wearing green bullseyes

By George Hay
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banks are in green-hued crosshairs. Many of the world’s biggest financial groups, including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), face shareholder votes on their decarbonisation strategies at annual general meetings (AGMs) over the next month. Regardless of the outcomes, the lenders could find themselves under an increasingly uncomfortable spotlight.

The AGM high noon has been inevitable for a year. Last May the International Energy Agency, an influential body representing energy consumers, spelt out that limiting global warming to a manageable 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels implied no new investment in oil and gas. In November, major western banks joined the banking component of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), obliging them to devise credible 2030 and 2050 decarbonisation plans. Yet those that are major fossil-fuel lenders are wary of taking a financial hit from withdrawing prematurely.

The lead-up to this AGM season has hence been unusually fraught. JPMorgan, Citi and Morgan Stanley(MS.N) unsuccessfully appealed to the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow them to bin environmental lobbyists’ proposals requiring a shareholder vote on the IEA’s net-zero pathway. European lenders have been trying to reach a compromise with the activists, with the aim of putting just one management-endorsed resolution in front of shareholders. So far only HSBC(HSBA.L) has succeeded.

The banks have some consolations. The votes aren’t binding, and plenty of financial types reckon the IEA’s thinking is divorced from reality given soaring energy prices and inadequate oil and gas supplies. In the only comparable AGM poll thus far, 78% of UBS (UBSG.S) shareholders last month supported the Swiss bank’s climate strategy read more .

Still, that's arguably a meaningful protest vote. And banks’ current net-zero plans warrant scrutiny. Lenders like Standard Chartered have been under pressure to green their capital markets activities like bond underwriting as well as their loans, while Barclays’ (BARC.L) coal policy has faced criticism. Hardly any are truly in line with the IEA scenario.

The pressure is unlikely to go away. Big asset managers like BlackRock (BLK.N) and Vanguard have also signed up to GFANZ. Even if these resolutions fail, they could keep up the pressure. BlackRock’s new ambition is for 75% of its corporate and sovereign assets to have independently vetted decarbonisation targets by 2030 read more . The Ukraine war has added energy security to the risks associated with fossil fuels. Even if banks dodge this year’s AGM bullet, bigger ones lie in wait.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on March 25 it would permit a proposal submitted by the Sierra Club Foundation, an environmental lobby group, requiring JPMorgan shareholders to green-light targets to shrink the bank’s carbon emissions on an absolute basis.

- The SEC also ruled in favour of votes at Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, which had also submitted challenges.

- Lobby group ShareAction said on March 16 it would withdraw its shareholder resolution for HSBC’s annual general meeting (AGM) on April 29 after the UK bank said it would update the scope of its fossil-fuel targets to cover capital markets activities as well as loans.

- Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hold their AGMs on April 26, Goldman Sachs and NatWest have theirs on April 28, HSBC and Credit Suisse are on April 29, Standard Chartered and Barclays are on May 4, JPMorgan and BNP Paribas are on May 17, Deutsche Bank is on May 19, and Morgan Stanley is on May 20.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

IN THIS ARTICLE
