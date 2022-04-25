ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Edinboro welcomes Erie County Poet Laureate to reading Friday

edinboro.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally renowned writer and 2021-2022 Erie County Poet Laureate Sean Thomas Dougherty brings his unique style of gypsy punk and Rust Belt romance to Edinboro University on Friday, with a free poetry reading for the campus community. Dougherty will read from his collective work at 7 p.m. in the...

edinboro.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
City
Edinboro, PA
Edinboro, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Manchester, PA
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
County
Erie County, PA
The Blade

Sue Brickey (1951-2022)

Sue Brickey, a longtime Blade writer and editor who choreographed the demands of her duties with aplomb, from overseeing the Sunday magazine to bringing readers local theater news, died Sunday in the memory care unit of St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg. She was 71.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Jacobs
WKBN

How to watch the Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial Debate

(WHTM) – Four of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and likely face Josh Shapiro in the November Primary will debate in Harrisburg on Wednesday. Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White will debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg beginning at 8 p.m. on April 27. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates

What’s at stake : The lieutenant governor’s office doesn’t have a long list of official responsibilities, but the role’s gravity transcends its historically low profile (scandal and star power notwithstanding). In addition to refereeing the state Senate, the LG chairs the Board of Pardons and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The job also requires keeping tabs on local government agencies across the diverse, massive Keystone State. All those tasks have amassed more import in recent years since the role’s relevance was questioned. And the position’s significance seems poised to grow on the heels of the pandemic and a chaotic 2020 election (and startlingly unaffected redistricting process) — not to mention the Board of Pardons’ significance in desperately needed criminal justice reforms. And, maybe, this year’s winner will someday be needed to cast the Senate’s tie-breaking vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy