The Carolina Panthers ‘ 2021 season didn’t go as planned, particularly at the quarterback spot with former first-round pick Sam Darnold, who arrived in Charlotte with a chance to revive his career. Things looked good at first, though injuries and ineffectiveness quickly turned a promising start into a forgettable campaign. Understandably, Carolina has done their due diligence on just about every signal-caller who has become available this offseason, though Darnold is still atop the depth chart with the NFL Draft just days away. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer spoke with Darnold and delivered a brutally honest message, as reported by ESPN.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO