ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Immunoreactivity of humanized single-chain variable fragment against its functional epitope on domain 1 of CD147

By Nutjeera Intasai
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomain 1 of CD147 participates in matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) production and is a candidate for targeted therapy to prevent cancer invasion and metastasis. A functional mouse anti-CD147 monoclonal antibody, M6-1B9, was found to recognize domain 1 of CD147, and its respective mouse single-chain variable fragment (ScFvM61B9) was subsequently generated. The EDLGS...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA CASC7 is a novel regulator of glycolysis in oesophageal cancer via a miR-143-3p-mediated HK2 signalling pathway

Long noncoding RNAs have been proven to play a crucial role in many tumours. Here, we explored the role of the lncRNA cancer susceptibility candidate 7 (CASC7) in oesophageal cancer. LncRNA CASC7 was identified in our database analysis, and we found that it was significantly higher in oesophageal tumour tissue than in normal tissue and that high expression of lncRNA CASC7 predicted a poor prognosis. Furthermore, we verified through cell experiments that low expression of lncRNA CASC7 in oesophageal cancer cells significantly inhibited tumour proliferation, which could be explained by the effect of lncRNA CASC7 on aerobic glycolysis. Next, we found that the expression of CASC7 and hexokinase 2 (HK2) in oesophageal cancer was positively correlated in database analysis, and this conclusion was further verified in cell experiments. To determine the mechanism, we found that miR-143-3p can bind to both lncRNA CASC7 and HK2. In clinical specimens, we also found high expression of lncRNA CASC7 in tumours, and the expression levels of lncRNA CASC7 and HK2 were positively correlated. In conclusion, downregulating lncRNA CASC7 could inhibit tumour proliferation by reducing glycolysis through the miR-143-3p/HK2 axis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Application of Mac-2 binding protein glycosylation isomer as a non-invasive biomarker for probing liver disease

Liver disease remains a major critical challenge in Thailand due to viral hepatitis. Clinical management requires close monitoring of liver fibrosis severity. Non-invasive testing is an attractive method for probing of disease progression. Mac-2 binding protein glycosylation isomer (M2BPGi) is a novel serum marker for fibrosis staging. The current study evaluates the marker among healthy donors and hepatitis C (HCV) patients. 100 HCV subjects were evaluated by liver biopsy. These patients had varying fibrosis severity based on METAVIR scores. Healthy donors were confirmed based on normal liver functions tests. Comparisons of M2BPGi levels among different study groups were performed and the effectiveness was evaluated using receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curves. Using liver biopsy as the reference standard, median M2BPGi levels in HCV cases were 0.74, 1.38 and 2.88 COI for F0-1, F2 and"‰>"‰F3 cases respectively. In healthy donors, the baseline values ranged 0.1"“0.24 COI and statistically lower than liver disease cases profiled using M2BPGi. ROC analysis demonstrated superior results for M2BPGi levels among diseased populations and healthy controls. AUROC was determined at 0.983. Comparing with other non-invasive tests, M2BPGi showed a positive linear trend that indicated a strong match to existing methodologies. M2BPGi addresses a critical need in the management of liver disease by providing straightforward means to probe fibrosis severity. In this study, we found significant differences between hepatitis C and healthy subjects and established the background level in healthy donors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Biomechanically and biochemically functional scaffold for recruitment of endogenous stem cells to promote tendon regeneration

Tendon regeneration highly relies on biomechanical and biochemical cues in the repair microenvironment. Herein, we combined the decellularized bovine tendon sheet (DBTS) with extracellular matrix (ECM) from tendon-derived stem cells (TDSCs) to fabricate a biomechanically and biochemically functional scaffold (tECM-DBTS), to provide a functional and stem cell ECM-based microenvironment for tendon regeneration. Our prior study showed that DBTS was biomechanically suitable to tendon repair. In this study, the biological function of tECM-DBTS was examined in vitro, and the efficiency of the scaffold for Achilles tendon repair was evaluated using immunofluorescence staining, histological staining, stem cell tracking, biomechanical and functional analyses. It was found that tECM-DBTS increased the content of bioactive factors and had a better performance for the proliferation, migration and tenogenic differentiation of bone marrow-derived stem cells (BMSCs) than DBTS. Furthermore, our results demonstrated that tECM-DBTS promoted tendon regeneration and improved the biomechanical properties of regenerated Achilles tendons in rats by recruiting endogenous stem cells and participating in the functionalization of these stem cells. As a whole, the results of this study demonstrated that the tECM-DBTS can provide a bionic microenvironment for recruiting endogenous stem cells and facilitating in situ regeneration of tendons.
CANCER
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epitope#Science And Technology#Reactivity#Aga#Mmp#Edlgs#Hypervariable#Immunoreactivity
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Thailand
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
LiveScience

Are there any mythological creatures that haven't been debunked?

From modern hikers spotting tall apes sauntering through deep forests to medieval sailors spying menacing leviathans swirling beneath their ships, fantastical tales of unknown beasts have fascinated us for generations. These ambiguous animals are often thought of as nothing more than stories, but are there any mythological creatures that haven't...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy