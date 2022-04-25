ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The evolutionary significance of meiotic drive

By Jeremy B. Searle
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Of the laws of inheritance attributed to Gregor Mendel the first is the Law of Segregation: that the two alleles in a heterozygote have an equal chance of contributing to its gametes. In this essay, we will consider circumstances, documented in animals and plants, where there is bias in favour of...

www.nature.com



Comments / 0

