ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I'm a Disney travel planner who's stayed at every Disney World resort. Here are the 5 best.

By Jennifer Greene
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nq5AY_0fJM7MDp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TVvK_0fJM7MDp00
I've been going to Disney World for three decades and have some solid hotel recommendations.

Jennifer Greene

  • I've been going to Disney World for over 30 years, and I've been a travel planner for over 10.
  • After staying at all the Disney World hotels , I love the Polynesian and Beach Club resorts.
  • If you're traveling with kids on a budget, you can't go wrong with Art of Animation or Pop Century.

I've been visiting Disney World for over 30 years. And as a Disney travel planner with Mouse Fan Travel , I've had the opportunity to stay at every Disney World resort.

With more than 30 Disney-owned properties to choose from, you may find it hard to narrow down the options, but here are my top picks:

If you're willing to splurge, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is perfect for every occasion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCxeT_0fJM7MDp00
The Poly, as many fans call it, is my favorite resort.

Jennifer Greene

The Polynesian will always be my No. 1 choice — it's where my love for Disney World began when I was 12 years old. After walking onto the beach and seeing Cinderella Castle in the distance, I was hooked.

One big perk is that it's located on the monorail line, making getting to Magic Kingdom and Epcot a breeze.

It's also home to Ohana, where you can enjoy a family-style dinner, and Trader Sam's Grog Grotto, perfect for late-night drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6dI1_0fJM7MDp00
The pool is great for kids and adults.

Beatrice Denis

When you need a break from the Florida heat, the zero-entry Lava Pool features a waterslide, a kid splash area, and a hot tub with an infinity edge.

It's my second-favorite pool at Disney World, after another entry on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fuzT_0fJM7MDp00
Some of the rooms have beach access.

Daniel Wanderman

When you stay at the Polynesian, you can watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks from your room (if it has a theme-park view) or out on the beach. The resort even plays the soundtrack for the nightly show.

After the fireworks, don't miss the nightly Electrical Water Pageant along the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Disney's Art of Animation Resort is great for families

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5nGi_0fJM7MDp00
Art of Animation features beloved Disney cartoon characters all around.

Jennifer Greene

Art of Animation is the perfect choice for families with little ones — as well as families of five or more because it offers suites that won't break the bank.

The resort offers easy transportation to Hollywood Studios and Epcot via the Disney Skyliner.

Family suites feature "Finding Nemo," "Cars," and "Lion King" themes, and standard rooms take inspiration from "The Little Mermaid."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZOsA_0fJM7MDp00
Some of the suites are themed after "Cars."

Jennifer Greene

I love the family suites because they have two bathrooms and a kitchenette area. When I travel with both of my daughters, having two bathrooms is a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpqYw_0fJM7MDp00
The pool is themed after "Finding Nemo."

Jennifer Greene

The Big Blue Pool is the largest pool at Disney World. And when you go underwater, you can hear music and sounds inspired by "Finding Nemo."

I also love the Landscape of Flavors food court, where you can enjoy Walt's Favorite Chili in a bread bowl.

I think Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort is an underrated gem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEf5T_0fJM7MDp00
The Skyliner stops at the Caribbean Beach Resort.

Jennifer Greene

I don't know why Caribbean Beach gets a bad rap from Disney fans. It's beautiful and offers great amenities. Plus, it's a Skyliner resort, which makes getting to Epcot and Hollywood Studios simple.

Since the resort property is large, I suggest booking a preferred room so you're close to the main hub, Old Port Royal.

If you're a family or party of five, Caribbean Beach is a nice option because you don't have to spring for a suite. The standard rooms have two queen beds and a Murphy bed.

Dining at Sebastian's Bistro is a personal favorite. It serves Caribbean-inspired dishes family-style in big skillets. There are also two spots for grab-and-go meals: Spyglass Grill and Centertown Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRk3r_0fJM7MDp00
There are fun amenities at the Caribbean Beach Resort.

Jennifer Greene

I would be remiss if I didn't mention Banana Cabana, one of the best pool bars on the property. My go-to here is the chilled seafood salad and a Banana Cabana cocktail.

Even if I'm not staying at the resort, I always make my way over to the pool bar.

Disney's Beach Club Resort is great for Epcot lovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqc5q_0fJM7MDp00
The Beach Club is right in between Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

Jennifer Greene

If you love Epcot, Beach Club is just steps from the International Gateway entrance in the World Showcase.

It's perfect for a girls' getaway, family vacay, or couple's trip, especially during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgwuJ_0fJM7MDp00
The pool at the Bech Club is huge.

Kari Becker

It's also home to my favorite pool in Disney World, Stormalong Bay, which it shares with the Yacht Club Resort .

It's 3 acres large and features a lazy river, two slides, a sand-bottom pool, and a giant pirate ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2D2Y_0fJM7MDp00
The Beach Club has subtler Disney theming.

Jennifer Greene

If you want to really experience a deluxe stay, club-level rooms come with access to the Stone Harbor Club. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can enjoy concierge services and various foods and drinks.

This is a great treat if you're planning on spending more time at the resort than at the parks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJu4u_0fJM7MDp00
It's enough for my whole family to share.

Jackie Perrin

No visit to the Beach Club Resort is complete without a Kitchen Sink Sundae from Beaches and Cream. The shareable treat includes eight scoops of ice cream and an entire can of whipped cream.

In addition to being within walking distance of Epcot, the resort also has easy transportation to Hollywood Studios via the Friendship Boats.

Budget-savvy fans will appreciate Disney's Pop Century Resort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9vDB_0fJM7MDp00
Pop Century is one of the more budget-friendly options.

Jennifer Greene

Pop Century is perfect for anyone on a budget. It's also on the Skyliner, making Epcot and Hollywood Studios days more convenient.

We often stay here for quick weekend trips when we won't be spending a ton of time in the rooms.

The standard rooms sleep four max, with a queen bed and a full-size Murphy bed that transforms into a table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2jRT_0fJM7MDp00
Pop Century is off the Skyliner.

David Roark/Walt Disney World

I love the theme, which celebrates pop-culture phenomena throughout the decades. Each area has life-size toys or movie characters that you can grab fun photos with.

No trip here is complete for me without a stop in Everything Pop food court for some tie-dye cheesecake.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Polynesian#Beach Club#Pop Century#Mouse Fan Travel#Lava Pool
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Insider

375K+
Followers
26K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy