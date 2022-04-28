ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ozark: Jason Bateman teases ‘happy ending’ ahead of season four part two release

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu46K_0fJM7JZe00

Jason Bateman has teased a “happy ending” to Ozark .

The first seven episodes of Ozark ’s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix in January 2022.

The concluding seven episodes will be released on 29 April .

Ahead of their release, Bateman – who plays Marty Byrde, a father who brings his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes awry – opened up about what fans can expect in the finale during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’” Bateman told host Fallon.

“Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?”

He went on to say that the series has a finale that somewhat resembles “a happy ending”.

“But there’s got to be a little of a, ‘Well, is it happy for them?’” said the actor.

Although the Arrested Development star did not give anything away, Bateman suggested that fans both rooting for and against the Byrde family will be satisfied with the show’s conclusion.

“Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending – but they’re limping,’” he said.

You can read The Independent ’s interview with Ozark star Laura Linney here .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans react as bosses deliver disappointing news ahead of finale

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. Instead, it's expected that viewers will be treated to reruns once again in a scheduling shake-up.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star reveals SURPRISE pregnancy: see baby bump photos

There was a surprise in store for Downton Abbey fans on Monday night. Actress Tuppence Middleton hit the red carpet for the movie's premiere at Leicester Square – and revealed a baby bump in the process!. WATCH: Downton Abbey's releases second trailer and hints at trouble ahead for couple.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Ending#Ozarks#Teases
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

First look at Ozark star Julia Garner's transformation in new movie

Ozark star Julia Garner has unveiled a big hair transformation for an upcoming movie role. The Ruth Langford actress – most recently seen as the titular character in Netflix's Inventing Anna – is going back to the big screen after gut-wrenching 2019 drama The Assistant, where she starred opposite Succession's Matthew Macfadyen.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Other Current (And Former) Hallmark Pals Reach Out After Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Deal At New Network

Over the last several months, a slew of Hallmark stars have transitioned to taking on roles or even overall deals at rival network GAC Family. Bill Abbott, who formerly ran Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks, has coaxed some of the network’s biggest names like Danica McKellar over to the new channel. But it seems the ladies on both networks are still super supportive of one another, after Hallmark star Lacey Chabert and more reached out to Candace Cameron Bure following her own big news.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

630K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy