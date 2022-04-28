ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard dated Elon Musk while trying to reconcile with ex, says agent

By Oliver O'Connell and Megan Sheets
 3 days ago

The trial in Johnny Depp ’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard continued on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia, with testimony from their former agent Christian Carino.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.  Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Mr Marino testified that he felt Heard’s allegations had caused Depp to lose work but did not tie this directly to the op-ed.

He explained his friendship with the couple and said he set up a meeting between the pair two months after Heard filed a restraining order against Depp.

Mr Carino also said Heard was dating Elon Musk during the time she was attempting to reconcile with her ex and he had advised her dating famous men meant things would be public.

Further testimony was given by two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the couple’s penthouse in May 2016. They said they found no evidence of a crime, Heard was “uncooperative”, and did not want to file a report.

Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship.

The Independent

