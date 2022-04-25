ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

DNA day Author Talk: Genomics: A Revolution in Health and Disease Discovery

uiowa.edu
 2 days ago

Join the Network of the National Library of Medicine (NNLM) at the University of Iowa | Hardin Library for the Health Sciences, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and the All of Us Research Program on DNA Day for a Virtual Book Discussion of Genomics: A Revolution...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Genomics#Disease#Genetic Counseling#Nnlm#The University Of Iowa#The Health Sciences#Us Research Program#Ms#Cgc
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New imaging method helps to provide new, more personalized cancer treatments

As cancer therapy has advanced, the complexity of oncology has become apparent. There are many moving parts in a cell that can malfunction leading to a cancerous path, one example being epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR)—a group of proteins that control cell growth. It includes HER1 (EGFR), HER2, HER3 and HER4.
CANCER
Nature.com

Capturing the environment of the Clostridioides difficile infection cycle

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile) infection is a substantial health and economic burden worldwide. Great strides have been made over the past several years in characterizing the physiology of C. difficile infection, particularly regarding how gut microorganisms and their host work together to provide colonization resistance. As mammalian hosts and their indigenous gut microbiota have co-evolved, they have formed a complex yet stable relationship that prevents invading microorganisms from establishing themselves. In this Review, we discuss the latest advances in our understanding of C. difficile physiology that have contributed to its success as a pathogen, including its versatile survival factors and ability to adapt to unique niches. Using discoveries regarding microorganism"“host and microorganism"“microorganism interactions that constitute colonization resistance, we place C. difficile within the fiercely competitive gut environment. A comprehensive understanding of these relationships is required to continue the development of precision medicine-based treatments for C. difficile infection.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How Robert Langer, a pioneer in delivering mRNA into the body, failed repeatedly but kept going: ‘They said I should give up, but I don’t like to give up’

The mRNA vaccines developed against COVID-19 owe a lot to the work of Robert Langer, a pioneer in the delivery of mRNA. Langer, who is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology David H. Koch Institute Professor and director of the Langer Lab, helped lay the foundation for the underlying delivery mechanism that has led to the development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines, which can be used for a variety of infectious diseases and conditions. Langer is a co-founder of Moderna, the biotech company that developed an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19. He also has authored more than 1,500 scientific papers and is the most-cited engineer in history.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New evidence shows cancer is not as heritable as once thought

While cancer is a genetic disease, the genetic component is just one piece of the puzzle—and researchers need to consider environmental and metabolic factors as well, according to a research review by a leading expert at the University of Alberta. Nearly all the theories about the causes of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop novel technology to screen voice recordings for depression

A group of researchers led by Elke Rundensteiner has developed a highly effective technology that screens voice recordings for signs that a speaker is depressed, an important advance that could alert physicians and other clinicians to people who need help. Audio-assisted Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (AudiBERT), the system developed...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

New research provides better understanding of skin's durability

As someone who has extensively studied what nature has produced, Associate Professor Guy German likes to tell his students: You think you're a good engineer, but evolution is a better one. Reinforcing this point is newly published research from German's lab regarding the structure of human skin and the amount...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

In situ vascular tissue engineering: Methods, models, and mechanisms

Biodegradable plastic scaffold implants can help replace damaged vascular tissue in the body. The implant is placed in the body and prompts the body to replace the plastic with blood vessel cells. In addition, the scaffolds can also control immune and cell growing responses. Suzanne Koch designed methods and models to improve our understanding of how tissue engineered vascular grafts based on biodegradable materials can be used in clinical practice.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
FRANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy