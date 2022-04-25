ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck, Will Venable, Garrett Whitlock

By Matt_Collins
Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the American League East this season figures to be a season-long grind with four teams expecting to be in postseason contention. It’s going to be key to hold your own in those matchups, but the Red Sox are off to a rocky start on that front. (Sean...

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
Bogaerts has 4 hits, Cora returns as Red Sox beat Jays 7-1

TORONTO — (AP) — With manager Alex Cora back on the bench, the Boston Red Sox broke out of their recent slump. Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Red Sox celebrated Cora’s return from COVID-19 by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Are The Red Sox Worth Your Time? [Poll]

It's been a rough week for the Boston Red Sox. First, the team dealt with a few positive COVID cases in the clubhouse. Then, they lost manager Alex Cora for that very reason and had to set off on a 10-game road trip without the skipper. The team hasn't won...
How Boston Red Sox announcer Mike Monaco went from NESN intern nicknamed ‘Zack Greinke’ to play-by-play man in 10 years

Ten years ago, Mike Monaco wasn’t known as “Mike” in the hallways of NESN’s Watertown studios. He was “Zack.”. When former NESN analyst (and MLB slugger) Matt Stairs first met Monaco, he told him he struck a resemblance to former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke. And so Monaco, who spent the summer before his sophomore year at Notre Dame as a NESN intern, rolled with it.
Tomase: Bloom needs to step up and fix mess he's made of Red Sox roster

When every component of a meal tastes like swill, you don't blame the ingredients. You blame the chef. Right now, the Red Sox are what you scrape off your plate and directly into the trash for fear of stinking up the compost. That's not Tanner Houck's fault or Bobby Dalbec's or slow-starting Trevor Story's. It's on the man who assembled this imperfect mix -- Chaim Bloom.
Loáisiga honored with 2021 Latino MVP AL Reliever Award

NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga received his 2021 Latino MVP American League Reliever Award prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Loáisiga was presented with the award by Julio Pabon, the president of Latino Sports, and Maz Adams, the artist who painted the...
