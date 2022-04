I tested the FX Maverick on everything from small game to small feral pigs. And while this bullpup is a deadly and accurate hunting air rifle, it also surprised me by how well it performed at the range. Out of the box, this gun is accurate, and it doesn’t require much tuning but still has the capability to do so. It’s not as adjustable as other FX models, but the Maverick utilizes two dual AMP regulators, which allows for more consistent accurate shots. This means you can feel confident shooting this airgun in the field or on the bench. So, if you’ve been looking for one that excels at both, then the FX Maverick merits serious consideration.

21 DAYS AGO