The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

By Tarini Shankar Ghosh
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut...

#Preventive Medicine#Microbiomes#Ageing#Modulation#Review
