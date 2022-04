COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Meechie Johnson Jr. entered the transfer portal after two seasons as an Ohio State basketball player and now he’s headed to South Carolina. The Cleveland native averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds on 31.9 percent shooting while appearing in 43 games as a Buckeye. He joins a Gamecocks program entering Year 1 under Lamont Paris after spending the last 10 years with Frank Martin as the head coach.

