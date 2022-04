As the dust settles on another season for the LA Lakers, the autopsy begins. Fans demand answers following a nightmare campaign. They want to know what went wrong, why it was allowed to happen and what can be done in pre-season to ensure they never have to sit through those failings again. The team, coaches, board and fans must work together for the good of the team, but the disappointment remains too raw for some, and they aren’t about to forgive and forget, putting it down to bad luck.

