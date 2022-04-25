ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compact bunker shielding assessment for 1.5Â T MR-Linac

By Jiwon Sung
Cover picture for the articleThis study evaluated the effect of the 1.5Â T magnetic field of the magnetic resonance-guided linear accelerator (MR-Linac) onÂ the radiationÂ leakage doses penetrating the bunker radiation shielding wall. The evaluated 1.5Â T MR-Linac Unity system has a bunker of the minimum recommended size. Unlike a conventional Linac, both primary beam...

Nature.com

Laser-clad Inconel 625 coatings on Q245R structure steel: microstructure, wear and corrosion resistance

In this work, ultra-low dilution rate Inconel 625 coatings with a thickness of ~534.4"‰Î¼m were prepared by high-speed laser cladding technique on the Q245R steel. The XRD and TEM results show that the Inconel 625 coatings are mainly composed of the Nb and Mo-enriched laves phase with hexagonal close-packed (HCP) structure and the Î³-Ni phase with face-centered-cubic (FCC) structure. The cellular crystal, column crystal, and equiaxed dendritic crystal were observed in the bottom, middle, and top of the Inconel 625 coatings from SEM results, respectively. The wear resistance and corrosion resistance of Q245R steel are significantly improved by high-speed laser cladding Inconel 625 coatings. In addition, the low dilution rate is beneficial for improving the wear and corrosion resistance of high-speed laser cladding Inconel 625 coatings. These findings may provide a method to design the wear and corrosion resistance of coatings on steel's surface.
Nature.com

Macroscale double networks: highly dissipative soft composites

Hydrogels contain large amounts of water, making them useful in biomaterial applications. However, their inherent softness prevents their direct use in load-bearing applications. By incorporating toughening mechanisms through the double network concept, the mechanical properties of hydrogels have been greatly improved. In this Focus Review, our goal is to consider recent attempts to achieve hydrogel composites with further improved strength and toughness that could lead to the development of prosthetic biomaterials. We outline the way in which the double network concept improves the mechanical properties of gels and the specific mechanical traits that are enabled. We next review the current literature on soft composites, noting that the reinforcement mechanisms often differ from the double network concept, and summarize the types of properties that these materials can achieve. We also highlight the difficulties of working with hydrogels versus simple elastomers. Finally, we look at a recent subset of materials that utilize a mechanism analogous to the double network concept to achieve toughening on the macroscale. Macroscale double networks provide a unique opportunity to improve the mechanical properties of all soft materials for a wide range of applications.
Nature.com

Weight-bearing activity impairs nuclear membrane and genome integrity via YAP activation in plantar melanoma

Acral melanoma commonly occurs in areas that are not exposed to much sunlight, such as the sole of the foot. Little is known about risk factors and mutational processes of plantar acral melanoma. Nuclear envelope rupture during interphase contributes to genome instability in cancer. Here, we show that the nuclear and micronuclear membranes of melanoma cells are frequently ruptured by macroscopic mechanical stress on the plantar surface due to weight-bearing activities. The marginal region of plantar melanoma nodules exhibits increased nuclear morphological abnormalities and collagen accumulations, and is more susceptible to mechanical stress than the tumor center. An increase in DNA damage coincides with nuclear membrane rupture in the tumor margin. Nuclear envelope integrity is compromised by the mechanosensitive transcriptional cofactor YAP activated in the tumor margin. Our results suggest a mutagenesis mechanism in melanoma and explain why plantar acral melanoma is frequent at higher mechanical stress points.
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
Nature.com

Variational quantum support vector machine based on \(\Gamma \) matrix expansion and variational universal-quantum-state generator

We analyze a binary classification problem by using a support vector machine based on variational quantum-circuit model. We propose to solve a linear equation of the support vector machine by using a \(\Gamma \) matrix expansion. In addition, it is shown that an arbitrary quantum state is prepared by optimizing a universal quantum circuit representing an arbitrary \(U(2^N)\) based on the steepest descent method. It may be a quantum generalization of Field-Programmable-Gate Array (FPGA).
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Science
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
