ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Role of Majorana fermions in high-harmonic generation from Kitaev chain

By Adhip Pattanayak
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe observation of Majorana fermions as collective excitations in condensed-matter systems is an ongoing quest, and several state-of-the-art experiments have been performed in the last decade. As a potential avenue in this direction, we simulate the high-harmonic spectrum of Kitaev's superconducting chain model that hosts Majorana edge modes in its topological...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Excitations in a superconducting Coulombic energy gap

Cooper pairing and Coulomb repulsion are antagonists, producing distinct energy gaps in superconductors and Mott insulators. When a superconductor exchanges unpaired electrons with a quantum dot, its gap is populated by a pair of electron"“hole symmetric Yu-Shiba-Rusinov excitations between doublet and singlet many-body states. The fate of these excitations in the presence of a strong Coulomb repulsion in the superconductor is unknown, but of importance in applications such as topological superconducting qubits and multi-channel impurity models. Here we couple a quantum dot to a superconducting island with a tunable Coulomb repulsion. We show that a strong Coulomb repulsion changes the singlet many-body state into a two-body state. It also breaks the electron"“hole energy symmetry of the excitations, which thereby lose their Yu-Shiba-Rusinov character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sustainable bioimaging using a fluorescent protein with unprecedented photostability

The jellyfish-derived green fluorescent protein StayGold is bright and hardly fades, contributing to improving spatiotemporal resolution and dramatically extending the observation period. To fully benefit from the rich photon budget, we tried some unusual illumination modalities for sustainable, quantitative live-cell or volumetric imaging. The problem. Thanks to improvements in gene...
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schrodinger
Nature.com

Negative radiation pressure in metamaterials explained by light-driven atomic mass density rarefication waves

The momentum and radiation pressure of light in negative-index metamaterials (NIMs) are commonly expected to reverse their direction from what is observed for normal materials. The negative refraction and inverse Doppler effect of light in NIMs have been experimentally observed, but the equally surprising phenomenon, the negative radiation pressure of light, still lacks experimental verification. We show by simulating the exact position- and time-dependent field-material dynamics in NIMs that the momentum and radiation pressure of light in NIMs can be either positive or negative depending on their subwavelength structure. In NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure, the negative total momentum of light is caused by the sum of the positive momentum of the electromagnetic field and the negative momentum of the material. The negative momentum of the material results from the optical force density, which drives atoms backward and reduces the local density of atoms at the site of the light field. In contrast to earlier works, light in NIMs exhibiting negative radiation pressure has both negative total momentum and energy. For the experimental discovery of the negative radiation pressure, one must carefully design the NIM structure and record the joint total pressure of the field and material momentum components.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Plasma-Powered Rocket Designed for Deep Space Exploration

Plasma-based rocket designed for deep space exploration lasts longer and generates high power. The increased interest in deep-space travel has necessitated the development of powerful, long-lasting rocket systems to propel spacecraft into the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have created a small modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system known as a Hall thruster that both enhances the lifespan of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hydrogen Molecule Turned Into a Quantum Sensor – With Unprecedented Time and Spatial Resolutions

New technique enables precise measurement of electrostatic properties of materials. Physicists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majorana Fermion#Harmonic#Engineering Research
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

The most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials are often referred to as van der Waals heterostructures-and are stacked one crystal or one device at a time. Here we describe the covalent grafting of 2H-MoS2 flakes onto graphene monolayers embedded in field-effect transistors. A bifunctional molecule featuring a maleimide and a diazonium functional group was used, known to connect to sulfide- and carbon-based materials, respectively. MoS2 flakes were exfoliated, functionalized by reaction with the maleimide moieties and then anchored to graphene by the diazonium groups. This approach enabled the simultaneous functionalization of several devices. The electronic properties of the resulting heterostructure are shown to be dominated by the MoS2"“graphene interface.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Signature of a randomness-driven spin-liquid state in a frustrated magnet

Collective behaviour of electrons, frustration induced quantum fluctuations and entanglement in quantum materials underlie some of the emergent quantum phenomena with exotic quasi-particle excitations that are highly relevant for technological applications. Herein, we present our thermodynamic and muon spin relaxation measurements, complemented by ab initio density functional theory and exact diagonalization results, on the recently synthesized frustrated antiferromagnet Li4CuTeO6, in which Cu2+ ions (S = 1/2) constitute disordered spin chains and ladders along the crystallographic [101] direction with weak random inter-chain couplings. Our thermodynamic experiments detect neither long-range magnetic ordering nor spin freezing down to 45 mK despite the presence of strong antiferromagnetic interaction between Cu2+ moments leading to a large effective Curie-Weiss temperature of"‰âˆ’"‰154 K. Muon spin relaxation results are consistent with thermodynamic results. The temperature and magnetic field scaling of magnetization and specific heat reveal a data collapse pointing towards the presence of random-singlets within a disorder-driven correlated and dynamic ground-state in this frustrated antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Droplet motion on sonically excited hydrophobic meshes

The sonic excitation of the liquid droplet on a hydrophobic mesh surface gives rise to a different oscillation behavior than that of the flat hydrophobic surface having the same contact angle. To assess the droplet oscillatory behavior over the hydrophobic mesh, the droplet motion is examined under the external sonic excitations for various mesh screen aperture ratios. An experiment is carried out and the droplet motion is recorded by a high-speed facility. The findings revealed that increasing sonic excitation frequencies enhance the droplet maximum displacement in vertical and horizontal planes; however, the vertical displacements remain larger than those of the horizontal displacements. The resonance frequency measured agrees well with the predictions and the excitation frequency at 105Â Hz results in a droplet oscillation mode (n) of 4. The maximum displacement of the droplet surface remains larger for the flat hydrophobic surface than that of the mesh surface with the same contact angle. In addition, the damping factor is considerably influenced by the sonic excitation frequencies; hence, increasing sonic frequency enhances the damping factor, which becomes more apparent for the large mesh screen aperture ratios. The small-amplitude surface tension waves create ripples on the droplet surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Binding methane to a metal centre

The Ïƒ-alkane complexes of transition metals, which contain an essentially intact alkane molecule weakly bound to the metal, have been well established as crucial intermediates in the activation of the strong C"“H Ïƒ-bonds found in alkanes. Methane, the simplest alkane, binds even more weakly than larger alkanes. Here we report an example of a long-lived methane complex formed by directly binding methane as an incoming ligand to a reactive organometallic complex. Photo-ejection of carbon monoxide from a cationic osmium"“carbonyl complex dissolved in an inert hydrofluorocarbon solvent saturated with methane at âˆ’90"‰Â°C affords an osmium(II) complex, [Î·5-CpOs(CO)2(CH4)]+, containing methane bound to the metal centre. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy confirms the identity of the Ïƒ-methane complex and shows that the four protons of the metal-bound methane are in rapid exchange with each other. The methane ligand has a characteristically shielded 1H NMR resonance (Î´ "“2.16), and the highly shielded carbon resonance (Î´ "“56.3) shows coupling to the four attached protons (1JC"“H"‰="‰127"‰Hz). The methane complex has an effective half-life of about 13"‰hours at "“90"‰Â°C.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Learning aerodynamics with neural network

We propose a neural network (NN) architecture, the Element Spatial Convolution Neural Network (ESCNN), towards the airfoil lift coefficient prediction task. The ESCNN outperforms existing state-of-the-art NNs in terms of prediction accuracy, with two orders of less parameters. We further investigate and explain how the ESCNN succeeds in making accurate predictions with standard convolution layers. We discover that the ESCNN has the ability to extract physical patterns that emerge from aerodynamics, and such patterns are clearly reflected within a layer of the network. We show that the ESCNN is capable of learning the physical laws and equation of aerodynamics from simulation data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coordinated conformational changes in the V complex during V-ATPase reversible dissociation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Vacuolar-type ATPases (V-ATPases) are rotary enzymes that acidify intracellular compartments in eukaryotic cells. These multi-subunit complexes consist of a cytoplasmic V1 region that hydrolyzes ATP and a membrane-embedded VO region that transports protons. V-ATPase activity is regulated by reversible dissociation of the two regions, with the isolated V1 and VO complexes becoming autoinhibited on disassembly and subunit C subsequently detaching from V1. In yeast, assembly of the V1 and VO regions is mediated by the regulator of the ATPase of vacuoles and endosomes (RAVE) complex through an unknown mechanism. We used cryogenic-electron microscopy of yeast V-ATPase to determine structures of the intact enzyme, the dissociated but complete V1 complex and the V1 complex lacking subunit C. On separation, V1 undergoes a dramatic conformational rearrangement, with its rotational state becoming incompatible for reassembly with VO. Loss of subunit C allows V1 to match the rotational state of VO, suggesting how RAVE could reassemble V1 and VO by recruiting subunit C.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Brillouin Klein bottle from artificial gauge fields

A Brillouin zone is the unit for the momentum space of a crystal. It is topologically a torus, and distinguishing whether a set of wave functions over the Brillouin torus can be smoothly deformed to another leads to the classification of various topological states of matter. Here, we show that under \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) gauge fields, i.e., hopping amplitudes with phases Â±1, the fundamental domain of momentum space can assume the topology of a Klein bottle. This drastic change of the Brillouin zone theory is due to the projective symmetry algebra enforced by the gauge field. Remarkably, the non-orientability of the Brillouin Klein bottle corresponds to the topological classification by a \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) invariant, in contrast to the Chern number valued in \({\mathbb{Z}}\) for the usual Brillouin torus. The result is a novel Klein bottle insulator featuring topological modes at two edges related by a nonlocal twist, radically distinct from all previous topological insulators. Our prediction can be readily achieved in various artificial crystals, and the discovery opens a new direction to explore topological physics by gauge-field-modified fundamental structures of physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Photoinduced evolution of lattice orthorhombicity and conceivably enhanced ferromagnetism in LaMnO membranes

Ultrashort laser pulses have been utilized to dynamically drive phase transitions in correlated quantum materials. Of particular interest is whether phases not achievable in thermal equilibrium can be induced in complex oxides with intricately coupled lattice, electron and spin degrees of freedom. Here, we tracked atomic motions in LaMnO3 following photoexcitation with MeV ultrafast electron diffraction (MeV-UED) technique. We found that the light excited state exhibits numerous signatures different from thermal equilibrium ones, including nearly conserved Bragg intensities, strongly suppressed La cation and oxygen anion displacements, and the long-range lattice orthorhombicity evolution. Furthermore, using first-principles calculations, we predict that the ferromagnetic ordering and conductivity are both enhanced upon laser excitation due to the reduction of the lattice orthorhombicity. This work benefits from recent advance in fabrication of membrane films with high epitaxial quality and in MeV-UED with large momentum space access and high temporal resolution.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Atomistic and machine learning studies of solute segregation in metastable grain boundaries

The interaction of alloying elements with grain boundaries (GBs) influences many phenomena, such as microstructural evolution and transport. While GB solute segregation has been the subject of active research in recent years, most studies focus on ground-state GB structures, i.e., lowest energy GBs. The impact of GB metastability on solute segregation remains poorly understood. Herein, we leverage atomistic simulations to generate metastable structures for a series of [001] and [110] symmetric tilt GBs in a model Al"“Mg system and quantify Mg segregation to individual sites within these boundaries. Our results show large variations in the atomic Voronoi volume due to GB metastability, which are found to influence the segregation energy. The atomistic data are then used to train a Gaussian Process machine learning model, which provides a probabilistic description of the GB segregation energy in terms of the local atomic environment. In broad terms, our approach extends existing GB segregation models by accounting for variability due to GB metastability, where the segregation energy is treated as a distribution rather than a single-valued quantity.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy