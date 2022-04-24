ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight: RE/MAX – Joe Cairo

Cover picture for the articleAs I am not a mortgage broker, I cannot go into full details of the mortgage rates and such. But I will tell you as of right now the mortgage rate for a 30-year loan is now 5%, compared to 3.25% a few months...

Reuters

U.S. new home sales dive in March; prices surge

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates and prices reduced affordability, but the housing market remains supported by an acute shortage of previously owned properties. New home sales plunged 8.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 units...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. pending home sales post 5th straight monthly decline in March

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in March as soaring house prices and mortgage rates reduced the pool of buyers. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise Further, Loan Demand Ebbs

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since June 2009 last week and demand for mortgages ebbed as the impact of rising costs began to bite, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday. The average contract rate on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US mortgage rates soar to highest level in 11 years

Interest rates for 30-year mortgages in the United States have risen to the highest point in a decade, data shows.Statistics, published by the government-backed mortgage company Freddie Mac last week, revealed the average rate for low-risk, fixed-rate home purchase loans hit 5 per cent in the week ending 14th April.That was a steep increase from 4.2 per cent in March and 3.1 per cent at the end of last year, making for the highest average rate since February 2011. It came after the US inflation rate jumped to 8.5 per cent over the past twelve months, reaching its highest...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. housing market alarm bells begin to ring: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) -The U.S. housing market is feeling the heat from the explosion in Treasury bond yields, with some key warning signs flashing more intensely than they have in many years. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is above 5% and the highest since 2011, and the rise this...
REAL ESTATE
Footwear News

JCPenney Owners Reportedly Make a Bid to Acquire Kohl’s

Click here to read the full article. The bidding war for Kohl’s is heating up. The owners of department store chain JCPenney have reportedly made an offer to acquire Kohl’s. According to a report in the New York Post, the proposed deal comes from Simon Property and Brookfield Asset Management, the two entities that bought JCPenney out of bankruptcy in 2020 for $1.75 billion. The deal values Kohl’s at more than $8.6 billion, or $68 per share. Kohl’s shares were up 3% in the early afternoon on Monday, following the report, which cited “sources close to the talks.” The report also said...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Collapsing trucker demand could foreshadow looming recession

A sharp, unexpected downturn in trucking demand since the beginning of March could be evidence of a looming economic recession, according to Bank of America strategists. A Tuesday analyst note from Ken Hoexter, the managing director of Bank of America's trucking research, shows that shippers see rapidly softening demand for trucks, with a gauge tracking truckload demand falling for the fourth consecutive month to its lowest level since June 2020.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as economic slowdown fears mount

U.S. Treasury yields retreated Tuesday morning, with investor focus remaining on the Covid-19 outbreak in China and concerns over a global economic slowdown. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 8.9 basis points to 2.74% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5.12 basis points lower to 2.842%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

5-year Treasury yield hits 3% following Powell's comments on rate hikes

Powell said on an IMF panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that taming inflation is "absolutely essential." He also said that hiking interest rates by half a percentage point was "on the table" for the Fed's May policy meeting. The 5-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 3% on Friday,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling falls to 21-month low vs dollar amid growth worries

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.6% at $1.2660 at 1430...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

April 20 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to a 12 year high last week and fewer homebuyers sought properties in a sign that the Federal Reserve's aim of cooling the housing market may be beginning to have an impact, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS

