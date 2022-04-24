Spotlight: RE/MAX – Joe Cairo

Interest rates for 30-year mortgages in the United States have risen to the highest point in a decade, data shows.Statistics, published by the government-backed mortgage company Freddie Mac last week, revealed the average rate for low-risk, fixed-rate home purchase loans hit 5 per cent in the week ending 14th April.That was a steep increase from 4.2 per cent in March and 3.1 per cent at the end of last year, making for the highest average rate since February 2011. It came after the US inflation rate jumped to 8.5 per cent over the past twelve months, reaching its highest...
