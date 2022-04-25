ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

James Webb telescope reaches the final stage of alignment

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s James Webb Space Telescope sent its first photos earlier this year. Since then, it has come a long way, going through seven stages of mirror alignment. Astrophotography and astronomy fans, rejoice: Webb’s mirror alignment has now reached its final stage, and this is the final countdown until it’s fully...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 1

