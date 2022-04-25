ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Moving iMage Technologies Announces Enhancement of its Accessibility Strategy to Enable Under-served Populations to Enjoy the Moviegoing Experience

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Acquisition of QSC LLC’s USL accessibility products enables MiT to assume sales, distribution, manufacturing and servicing. Moving iMage Technologies (MiT), a leading digital cinema technology company, and QSC LLC, a leading provider of AV technologies, announced an agreement where QSC will transfer IP, finished goods and parts inventory, sales, distribution and...

aithority.com

hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B: ShelfNow Online Marketplace Gets Blockchain Integration; Kemitt Adds B2B Platform to Its eCommerce Offering

Today in B2B payments, ShelfNow rolls out a blockchain integration, while Kemitt expands its eCommerce offering. Plus, VerifyMe acquires Periship, BuyHive brings its third-party sourcing platform to the United States and United Kingdom, new market expansion is helped with payments orchestration, The Knot adds cryptocurrency to its wedding registries and Swvl Holdings acquires Volt Lines.
INTERNET
electrek.co

Polestar 2 gets upgrades to design, range, and sustainability thanks to blockchain technology

Polestar has announced a bunch of upgrades to the Polestar 2, including two new exterior colors, new wheels, and updates to its interior. By swapping out certain materials and components for those using renewable energy, Polestar has been able to lower the carbon emissions per car while also using blockchain to trace minerals from their source to the finished EV to ensure ethical mining.
CARS
Nature.com

Accelerating materials discovery using artificial intelligence, high performance computing and robotics

New tools enable new ways of working, and materials science is no exception. In materials discovery, traditional manual, serial, and human-intensive work is being augmented by automated, parallel, and iterative processes driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), simulation and experimental automation. In this perspective, we describe how these new capabilities enable the acceleration and enrichment of each stage of the discovery cycle. We show, using the example of the development of a novel chemically amplified photoresist, how these technologies' impacts are amplified when they are used in concert with each other as powerful, heterogeneous workflows.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Illuminating hidden shipping data crucial to diagnosing supply chain health

The logistics industry is undergoing a veritable technological revolution. Companies across the supply chain are embracing digitization, prioritizing visibility and slashing inefficiencies. Throughout this process, shippers have become acutely aware of the importance of data-driven decision-making. For decades, professionals across the logistics industry were forced to make decisions based on...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
freightwaves.com

Overcoming warehouse labor shortages through alternative management solutions

Managing a warehouse isn’t easy, and current labor challenges have increased the complexity. After all, the warehouse can be a tough place to work. Today’s warehouses and distribution centers are lucky if they can find qualified workers, let alone keep them from jumping ship before they gain the necessary expertise to efficiently operate in a building. In 2021, the turnover rate for warehousing was 49%, an improvement from nearly 60% in 2020 but nonetheless a continual challenge.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

AWS: It's easy to forget, but 'life was painful' before the cloud

Amazon Web Services has called on companies to leave behind on-premise servers in favor of a cloud-only model that supports a more rapid pace of innovation. Speaking during a keynote session at AWS Summit London, the company's VP Analytics, BI and ML, Matt Wood, highlighted the speed with which developers can now build and deploy new services and applications, courtesy of the public cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

5 Ways Innovative Retail Brands Are Future-Proofing Their Companies

Precision forecasting. Customer-fueled design. Authentic branding. Here's how innovative retail companies can withstand the pressures of the coming years. Throughout 2020, major clothing labels had hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise lying idle in warehouses, with store doors closed and retailers not accepting inventory--or paying invoices. Direct-to-consumer companies saw sales halt, then pick up with a vengeance, right as their supply chains got tangled. Two years into the pandemic, though, some retail companies not only survived, but have grown quickly. The founders of a few have shifted not only their business strategies, but also their mindsets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TechCrunch

Reveal raises $50M to espouse the benefits of partner ecosystems

Business-to-business (B2B) companies are generating an increasing percentage of their revenue through partner ecosystems. In a 2018 Accenture survey, 76% of business leaders said that current business models will be unrecognizable in the next five years, with ecosystems being the main change agent. But despite their growing importance, businesses haven’t necessarily adopted technology to foster partnerships, instead relying on spreadsheets and lengthy virtual or in-person meetings.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Call center automation software vendor Replicant raises $78M

It’s against this backdrop that automation products are gaining interest from call center operators — and investors. On the more sophisticated end of the spectrum, call center automation promises to resolve customer service issues to free up agents for more complex work. Replicant, one of the more prominent vendors in the call center automation space, today announced that it raised $78 million in Series B funding led by Stripes with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Omega Venture Partners, IronGrey, Norwest and Atomic. Sources tell TechCrunch that the post-money valuation stands at $550 million.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Smart Automation: The Invisible Force That Improves Credit Union Member Experiences

Back-end deployments of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other forms of smart automation, complemented by more seamless and integrated communications between systems enabled by application programming interfaces (APIs), are helping FIs to serve customers more efficiently and in a manner that feels more personal. Whether it is preventing legitimate transactions from being flagged for fraud or speeding up wait times for customer service, smart automation invisibly improves the customer experience in ways that are still directly felt by customers.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Microsoft on How Automation Powers Time and Cost Savings, Inspires Innovation

From small firms to some of the world’s best-known organizations, automation can help any business streamline processes, save money and ensure compliance. Tanner Busby, finance director in Procure to Pay strategy for Microsoft, is tasked with process innovation for one of the most influential technology companies in the world and uses automation technology to streamline and simplify the work his team members and others at Microsoft do.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Doppler lands $20M to help companies manage their app secrets

Managing secrets tends to be a tedious and high-cost endeavor, however, with DevOps and IT workers responding to the 1Password survey saying that they spend an average of 25 minutes each day managing secrets at an annual payroll expense of roughly $8.5 billion. The search for solutions to the challenge has given rise to startups like Doppler, which offers a service that developers can use to manage and secure secrets — specifically app secrets — “at scale” in enterprise environments. Doppler today announced that it raised $20 million in Series A financing to further develop its secret-syncing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
rigzone.com

Three60 Energy Picks OMNI as Tech Partner

OMNI Integrity has been selected by Three60 Energy to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software. — OMNI Integrity has secured a 12-month contract to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software to support Three60 Energy’s UKCS and International Duty Holder assets. The deal also included extension options, OMNI said in a company statement.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

UiPath names former Google Cloud exec co-CEO to steer its future

The future looked bright, but the reality of being a public company has proven challenging. Today, its market cap sits at under $10 billion, a precipitous drop from its final private valuation. The 52 week high for the stock price was $90.00 per share, the low was $17.66 and the stock is up over 2% on the news to $18.61 this afternoon.
BUSINESS

