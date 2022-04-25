ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Two Children Die in Overnight House Fire in Constantine

By Lacy James
 2 days ago
A house fire in St. Joseph County early Monday morning has left two young children dead. Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an overnight fire 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine located in St. Joseph County. The call for help was received at 12:24 a.m. Monday, April 25,...

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children died Monday in a house fire in southwestern Michigan, police said. The fire occurred in a rural area in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana border. The children who died were ages 3 and 4, state police said. Their mother was injured but survived. Pictures posted online by WWMT-TV show the structure was destroyed. St. Joseph County United Way is taking donations to help the family. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
