Kobe Bryant was one of the most prolific players of all time during his prime in the league, very few players managed to put up the sort of numbers he did. Kobe carried the Lakers on his back as a scorer in the latter half of his career, managing to win two championships as the main offensive threat. This is a man that once scored 81 points in a single NBA game, so when he talked about truly dominant players, he had quite a bit of credibility.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO