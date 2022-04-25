One Driver Dead After Two Vehicle Crash in Brockway

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in custody for allegedly robbing a Twin Cities credit union earlier this week. The Bloomington Police Department says that the Top Line Credit Union, located on the 5200 block of Viking Drive in the southern Minneapolis suburb, was robbed Thursday afternoon. Investigators say that a man entered the building wearing a medical mask and sunglasses. He told the workers that he had a bomb and demanded cash. The next day, Bloomington detectives stopped a car in the city and arrested a 40-year-old resident on an outstanding warrant, police say. A follow-up search warrant executed at a home produced evidence that he was the bank robber. The man was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of robbery. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.

