Sprudge Maps Spotlight: Open Eye Cafe In Carrboro, NC

A band shirt wont make or break an artist’s bottom line, but it sure can help in the dismal economic landscape that is the indie music industry. At the same time, there is too much clothing on our planet: The fashion industry reportedly causes anywhere between 2 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions, and some experts say that the only solution is to reduce consumption and lower manufacturing. So what’s an eco-conscious musician looking to gas up the van by selling a few T-shirts to do? Like the efforts to make vinyl more sustainable, environmentally friendly merch isn’t going to do a great deal in reversing the ravages of global warming, but it couldn’t hurt either. Producing Earth-friendly merch, however, is more expensive. For many acts barely getting by, choosing between manufacturers can mean the difference between a profitable tour and a not-so-profitable one.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO