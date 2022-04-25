ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle 310: Answer, clues for Monday, April 25, 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE APRIL 25, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Monday’s was pretty tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. It has two vowels.

2. There are two uncommon consonants.

3. If you type this into Google, your page will look crooked.

And the answer to Monday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

ASKEW.

#Wordle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

