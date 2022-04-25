ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several injured when pursuit ends in crash in Encinitas

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Several people were injured Sunday in Encinitas after a pursuit involving California Highway Patrol officers ended in a crash, authorities said.

The incident began around 8:22 a.m. when officers were called to Interstate 5 near Manchester Avenue for reports of a gray Nissan Sentra “driving erratically” at high speeds. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver did not yield to the officers, according to the agency.

A pursuit was initiated and officers were led northbound on the highway before the Nissan, driven by a 19-year-old, exited the highway at Encinitas Boulevard.

The vehicle continued on Encinitas Boulevard and attempted to run a red light at Via Cantebria before hitting two other cars headed through the intersection. They include a gray Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 25-year-old woman and a gray Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 32-year-old woman.

Both women, as well as two toddlers inside the Traverse, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sentra and an unknown number of passengers also were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged on suspicion of reckless evading of a police officer as well as other felony charges.

Officers were not clear whether drugs and or alcohol were a factor.

The matter remains under investigation by CHP officials and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to officers at 760-643-3400.

