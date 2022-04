Why do we not have wastewater treatment on the Cape — as sewage plants are so delicately called? It was more of a philosophical issue than a logistical or even monetary one. Part of it was people who invoked their God-given right to empty their cesspools into the Swan River, a practice the Pilgrims had handed down. It was tough on the swans as houses multiplied, but that wasn’t the point. There were so few people and houses that it didn’t make any difference given the size of the ocean.

DENNIS, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO