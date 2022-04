The races every year at Talladega are always wild. But even crazier than the race itself are the fans that show up every year to the superspeedway to catch some the action. This past weekend, we saw Ross Chastain take home the victory at the Geico 500 in Alabama, after a late block from Kyle Larson sent Kurt Busch into the wall right at the end there, allowing Ross to take the checkered flag, followed by Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch in the top three.

