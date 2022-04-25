ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha World-Herald. April 21, 2022. Editorial: Ashford’s dedication to public service, drive to help others is inspiring. There is a Hebrew proverb that goes, “Say not in grief, ‘he is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.”. We think on this proverb as...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama countersues candidate Herbster

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling has filed a countersuit against Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor who filed a lawsuit Friday against her. Slama’s countersuit claims damages “for the sexual battery she suffered,” according to a news release from Slama’s attorney, Dave Lopez....
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
City
Bayard, NE
State
Colorado State
City
Washington, NE
City
Gering, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
US News and World Report

Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha Dies at 78

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker and former Omaha city council member has died due to complications from cancer, his legislative staff said Wednesday. Sen. Rich Pahls was 78. Pahls, a Republican, first served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 until 2013, when term limits forced him to leave office. He then served two four-year terms on Omaha's city council, from 2013 to 2021, before returning to the Legislature.
NEBRASKA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Daub
Person
Steve Erdman
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Brett Lindstrom
Person
Brad Ashford
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Retired fire chief killed, 15 firefighters injured in Nebraska wildfire

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A retired fire chief died, and at least 15 firefighters have been injured by wind-driven wildfires sweeping across portions of Nebraska. Alyssa Sanders, with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that John P. Trumble, 66, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road Friday due to poor visibility.
CAMBRIDGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wildfires in northeast Nebraska devastate land outside of Lyons

LYONS, Neb. -- With wildfires hitting the state throughout the weekend, northeast Nebraska was not exempt, with blazes south of Norfolk and near Lyons. Residents in Thurston and Burt counties were evacuated on Saturday, with Walthill Public Schools serving as a temporary shelter. Winds exceeded 50 miles per hour, according...
LYONS, NE
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Legislature#Nebraska Medicine#Gun Control#Omaha World Herald#Republican#Democrat#Nebraskans
WOWT

Murder case argued before Nebraska court

Last year a CPAP machine purchased through Medicare came as a breath of fresh air for the Iowa couple. Warren Buffett's face is up for sale and so is his signature. He leaves behind his four children and seven grandkids. Election 2022: Republican state senators launch victim witness defense fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
Wyoming News

Lowest: #5. Nebraska

- Ratio of personal debt compared to income: 1.28 - Average personal debt: $79,916 - Average personal income: $62,432 Nebraskans’ low cost of living and robust job market are two big reasons why debt levels are comparatively low compared to the rest of the country. Unlike some states with sluggish economies, Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 1.7%. Even with a strong job market, it still manages to be one of the most affordable places to live. The median home sale price in Nebraska at the end of 2021 was $246,000, according to Redfin. Homeowners in the state carry some of the lowest average mortgage balances at $153,621, more than $50,000 less than the national average. This story originally appeared on Experian and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Wildfire burns more than 41,000 acres in Nebraska

An unusual arrest Monday afternoon in Carter Lake. The fire actually started in Kansas and blew up to Nebraska. High winds and dry conditions are keeping the Bennington Fire Department very busy. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Freezing conditions expected Tuesday morning ahead of a warm up.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
3 News Now

Lindstrom, Herbster, Pillen each has a path to win, poll finds

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska’s Republican race for governor is a tangle at the top, with three candidates essentially tied and a distant fourth perhaps positioned to play spoiler. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen each registered...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Better Business Bureau warns of firearms sales scams in Nebraska, Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several firearms distributors have allegedly been scamming consumers across Nebraska, Kansas and surrounding states. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), several firearms sales websites have falsely advertised physical locations in Kansas and Nebraska and racked up thousands of complaints. The BBB says these websites are...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy