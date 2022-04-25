ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Camp, MO

Grems Achieve Some Personal Records at Cole Camp

By Townsquare Sedalia
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, the Cole Camp Bluebird Invitational track meet was held on Friday, April 22. Despite the extremely windy conditions, a few personal records were achieved by the Gremlins. Senior Bruno Saucedo placed first in the 100 m dash (10.83) and...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams shine at region meet

The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth. Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well...
Forsyth County News

Track and field: West Forsyth girls, South Forsyth boys hold early edge at Region 6-7A meet

West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships. West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.
FORSYTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cole Camp, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Record-Courier

Flashes newcomer Stricklen sets school record in men's 5,000 meters

Graduate student Nick Stricklen set the Kent State record in the men's 5,000-meter run while finishing sixth at the Indiana Invitational last Friday.  In just his second race as a Golden Flashes student-athlete, and his first outdoor 5K as collegian, Stricklen etched his name in program history with a record time of 14:06.57. ...
KENT, OH
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Shooting Sports Team Signs Engemann

The State Fair Community College shooting sports team announced the signing of Ben Engemann, a senior at Gasconade County R-I high school in Hermann. Engemann was active in the Future Farmers of America for four years in high school. Engemann signed his letter of intent to attend SFCC in the...
HERMANN, MO
Awesome 92.3

SH Golfers Take Second at Quad Match

K.C. Lutheran won a Quad match at Sedalia Country Club yesterday with a 209 team total. Sacred Heart Finished second with a 227. Concordia finished third and Tipton was in fourth. Individually, Luke Jenkins won the match with a 42 and Zander Jackson tied for third with a 50.
SEDALIA, MO
Orange Leader

Four Lady Bear booters make All-Region

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears had four players make the Class 4A All-Region Soccer Team. Annabelle Fisher, Loren Rodriguez and Matalyn Hill each made Second Team All-Region while Taylor Bull made Honorable Mention. All four were key cogs in helping the Lady Bears and Coach Lauren Martin reach the Area...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Smith
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
East Oregonian

Bulldogs earn MCC wrestling honors

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs placed four wrestlers on the first team, and three on the second as the Mid-Columbia Conference honors were released last week. Junior Aiden Favorite (120 pounds), freshman Jaysen Rodriguez (126), sophomore Ben Larson (160) and senior Jesse Vassey (220) were named to the first team by the conference coaches, while senior Hunter Dyer (138), junior Jaxson Gribskov (182) and senior Sam Cadenas (285) were selected to the second team.
HERMISTON, OR
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy