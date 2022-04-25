ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB's Offensive Woes Are Casting a Boring Cloud over the New Season

By Zachary D. Rymer
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

After there were nine throughout the 2021 season, there hasn't been even one no-hitter to this point in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. So the league's batsmen have that going for them, which is nice. Trouble is, that's about all they have going for them. It's really not...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

MLB Top 10: Dodgers cementing their place at No. 1

Every Monday of MLB season, we'll bring you an updated version of the MLB Top 10 to highlight the best teams in the sport. We’re a couple of weeks into the season now, and the best of the best are starting to show it, the worst of the bunch are struggling, and some surprise teams are still hanging around.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks odds, tips and betting trends

At Chase Field on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-11) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4), with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET. The Dodgers are a favorite (-198) at the Diamondbacks (+168). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to Tony Gonsolin (1-0), and Zach Davies (1-1) taking the ball for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Reference#Yankees#Stadiums
MLB

The best baseball players born on April 26

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for April 26:. Arguably the greatest Rule 5 Draft selection in Cubs history, if not all of MLB history, Wilson went on to become one of the most prolific sluggers in the late 1920s, leading the National League in homers in 1926-28 and 1930, when he clubbed a whopping 56 with 191 RBIs, the latter of which remains the highest all time. His showing that year is still recognized as one of the greatest offensive seasons in big league history. Wilson passed away in 1948 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in ’79. He hit a career .307/.395/.545 (.940 OPS) with 244 homers and 1,063 RBIs while racking up 38.7 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Drop a Game in Arizona With Sloppy Defense

It never feels good to lose games, but dropping one to the lowly Diamondbacks hurts a little more. But that’s what the Dodgers did on Tuesday night despite jumping out to an early lead. Tony Gonsolon was cruising to start things off before running into a bunch of trouble in the 3rd inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Mets' Pete Alonso Responds to Being Tackled by Cardinals Coach in Brawl

New York Mets star Pete Alonso talked about being tackled during a brawl with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday:. "I'm a big, strong guy. If I wanted to put someone in the hospital, I easily could, but I was just out there trying to protect my guys."<br><br>Pete Alonso on Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp taking him down during the incident: <a href="https://t.co/JxpcvaaTX6">pic.twitter.com/JxpcvaaTX6</a>
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Stars Clinch Berth, VGK Eliminated, Updated Standings

The 16th and final NHL playoff spot was filled Wednesday as the Dallas Stars clinched a berth thanks to a shootout loss by the Vegas Golden Knights against the Chicago Blackhawks. Dallas clinches the last spot.<br><br>THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STANLEYCUP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STANLEYCUP</a> PLAYOFFS FIELD IS SET 🔒 <a href="https://t.co/nWJzBeWn1v">pic.twitter.com/nWJzBeWn1v</a>. WE'RE IN! ✅<br><br>YOUR DALLAS...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Rams' Cam Akers Switches to No. 3 Jersey; Worn by Odell Beckham Jr. Last Season

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is finally making the switch to No. 3. Akers, who's worn No. 23 for his first two NFL campaigns, was expected to change his jersey number in 2021 but ended up waiting an additional season. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted it would have cost $500,000 to make the change last year as opposed to no charge now.
NFL
Bleacher Report

76ers' Doc Rivers Slams Narrative About Blown 3-1 Playoff Series Leads

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers does not care for the narrative associating him with blown 3-1 playoff series leads. Rivers has overseen teams who have lost 3-1 series edges on three occasions, but he asked reporters to look at each situation on a case-by-case basis (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Commanders Rumors: WAS Has Done 'a Lot of Research' on Matt Corral After Wentz Trade

The Washington Commanders have reportedly done "a lot of research" on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral leading up to the 2022 NFL draft. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the Commanders may be in the market for a QB during Day 2 of the draft on Friday despite the offseason trade for Carson Wentz. Corral has emerged as a possible target if he's not selected in Round 1.
OXFORD, MS
Bleacher Report

2022 NHL Players Poll: Bruins' Brad Marchand Draws Split Opinions in NHLPA Survey

In news that's surely to shake the hockey world to its core, Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand is a divisive figure among his NHL peers. The NHL Players Association released the results Wednesday of its player poll for the 2021-22 season. Marchand received the most votes (26.4 percent) for the player "you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy